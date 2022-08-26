Coach Dean Rader and the Cross Country team

On August 20, 2022 the JCHS Track Team competed in the 2022 Run for the Water Barrel hosted by George Rogers Clark in Winchester, KY. There were nearly 100 runners in each of the varsity races.

Isabelle Shearer.jpeg

Isabelle Shearer placed 1st and "Won the Whole Thing!!!"

JCHS runner Isabelle “Belle”Shearer came in first place in the Varsity Girls 5K Run posting a time of 21:24.44. Coach Dean Rader was very proud of his team saying, “Belle got 1st overall. Won the whole thing. Belle ran a masterful race very patient and made her move at the perfect time.  When this many kids post Personal Records (PR) in their first race it justified all the work they have put in.”

Shearer and Madison Marks.jpeg

Isabelle Shearer and Madison Marks
Run for the Water Barrel Results.jpg

Run for the Water Barrel Results

