On August 20, 2022 the JCHS Track Team competed in the 2022 Run for the Water Barrel hosted by George Rogers Clark in Winchester, KY. There were nearly 100 runners in each of the varsity races.
JCHS runner Isabelle “Belle”Shearer came in first place in the Varsity Girls 5K Run posting a time of 21:24.44. Coach Dean Rader was very proud of his team saying, “Belle got 1st overall. Won the whole thing. Belle ran a masterful race very patient and made her move at the perfect time. When this many kids post Personal Records (PR) in their first race it justified all the work they have put in.”
Madison Marks placed in the Top 20 (19th) in the 5K with a time of 25:55.41
For the Boy’s squad two runners placed in the Top 25 Boys: Keiton Anderson-21st and Jared Rogers-25th. It should also be noted that Merrick Rader barely missed the Top 25 by placing 26th. Coach Rader noted that, “Gabe Shannon was 8th on our team and also ran a PR of 26:18. Malachi Shannon, 8th grader, set a Varsity record for an 8th Grader! Jacob Ward is also a very promising freshman. With only a week’s worth of practice he ran very well. Lots of promise!”
The JCHS Boys’ team is currently ranked 2nd in the Region. The JCHS Girls’ team is currently ranked 3rd in the Region.
