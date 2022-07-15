School is almost ready to start and that means that football season is here! Any Jackson County High School student interested in playing football this season now is your chance! Coach Sizemore and the Generals football team began mandatory practices Monday, July 11th at 8:00 a.m. The practice schedule for the remainder of the summer will be Monday-Thursday 8:00-10:30 am. Coach Sizemore reminded everyone that the practice schedule is subject to change.
Coach Sizemore reported that on the first day of training (Monday) the team came out strong in the weight room. Coach Sizemore reported, “After charting 3 main lifts we had 3 athletes enter the 1,000 pound club. This means these student athletes lifted 1,000 pounds in their combined 3 main lifts (bench, squat, and dead lift). We are proud of our athletes and their hard work and dedication they have shown so far!”
Our newest members to the 1,000 pound club were Lane Edwards (Sophomore), James Gibson (Junior) and Noah Collett (Sophomore).
Coach Sizemore and the Generals will also host a 3-day Generals Football Camp at the JCHS Football Field on July 18th, 19th, & 20th. In an effort to keep the temperatures from being dangerously high, the camp will be conducted from 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM. The camp will be available for students K-6th grade and will cost $30 per camper.
Activities include:
• instruction & development drills
• flag football games
• 40 yard dashes
• ...and more!
The camp fee includes a t-shirt and daily lunch. Don't forget to wear cleats and/or tennis shoes!
The pre-registration form link with more information: https://forms.gle/U9hfZG4UmYRQkNL1A
Coach Sizemore reported, “Our team is looking forward to seeing this year’s campers!”
In another fundraising effort, Coach Sizemore has started a “Sponsor A Player” program. A donation of $105 will support a JCHS General with the proceeds going toward the coverage of the sponsored player’s spirit pack (which includes a hoodie, sweatpants, a t-shirt, and shorts). Coach Sizemore reported, “Sponsor A Player” payment can be a check mailed straight to the Jackson County High School or contact me using the contact info on the flyer.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Coach Sizemore at his email: nick.sizemore@jackson.kyschools.us or by messaging him on the Facebook page “Jackson County High School Football”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.