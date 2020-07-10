JCHS Principal Brian Harris and General’s Football has announced the hiring of Coach John Hallock as the new Head Football Coach at Jackson County. Coach Hallock began coaching High School football in 1997, and has coached in Kentucky since 2009. Hallock has been the Defensive Coordinator at McCreary Central, Jackson County 2013 & 2015, Russell County, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington) and most recently Lafayette High School (Lexington) under Head Coach and mentor Eric Shaw Sr., former NFL linebacker and only person to head coach a Lexington School to back to back 6A state finals.
In 2013 Coach Hallock served as Defensive Coordinator on Jackson County’s first and only winning team head coached by Russ Shearer. Coach Hallock is married with four kids. His two oldest sons are chaplain assistants in the Kentucky Army National Guard. Coach Hallock, himself, is a Chaplain with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Coach Hallock reported, “I am humbled and honored to serve as head coach of Jackson County football! I want to thank Mr. Smith, Superintendent, Mr. Harris, Principal and Mr. Bishop, District Athletic Director for this opportunity and the trust and confidence they have placed in me! Leadership is service. My desire is to serve each member of our football family by building a culture of togetherness and toughness. This moment is not about me it is about us. It is about the name across the jersey. It is about the young people who put the uniform on. It is about the people in the stands. It’s about our community. It is about something bigger than any individual. It is about the great people of Jackson County and representing what we are about on the football field. We will endeavor to embody the pride, grit, toughness and determination our community represents. We are Jackson County! We need everyone’s support! Together we can, together we will! I look forward to meeting our players and parents soon and provide more information about practices and season. I love Jackson County, Kentucky, and I am happy to be here!
IT’S TIME TO BUILD!”
According to the JCPS District Athletic Director the team may resume practice this week. Coach Hallock wrote, “I am hoping to meet with the football team Thursday to meet with the coaching staff and discuss the season. We will do activity within the rules established by the KHSAA. Since I was just selected I am still putting together our staff. All interested players are encouraged to attend!”
Congratulations to Coach Hallock on being selected as JCHS General’s Head Football Coach!! GO GENERALS!
