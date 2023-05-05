Coach Lakes and the JCHS Generals earned a resounding victory over the Berea Pirates with their latest home game with a final score of 7-2. The Generals have been reeling from injuries this season and looking to find some continuity. Noah Collett was the starting pitcher but received help from Davin Seals and Elijah Thomas. Collett pitched 2 innings and gave up 2 runs while Seals pitched 4.1 innings and gave up a single run.
Brayden Thomas and Lucas Elam led the scoring for the Generals with 2 runs each. Brayden Thomas went to the plate 4 times and came away with three hits for a game batting average of .750. Lucas Elam went to the plate 4 times for the Generals and added 2 hits for a game batting average of .500. Ashton Clemmons, Noah Collett, and Braxton Clemmons each added a single run to give the Generals a total of seven runs on the evening. Ashton Clemmons was also responsible for 2 RBI’s.
