New General’s Football Head Coach and the 2022 Generals Football team conducted a successful youth camp on July 18th, 19th, and 20th. Rainy weather threatened to interrupt the camp on the first day but Coach Sizemore simply moved the campers and the camp activities inside the JCHS gym. The following two days were spent on the Generals Home Football Field.
Coach Sizemore was assisted in the camp by his Generals football players allowing the camp to be an educational experience for them as well as the youth that attended.
