Last week the JCHS Generals participated as mock patients for the CSEPP exercise. CSEPP is the Chemical Stock Pile Emergency Preparedness Program. CSEPP was created in 1985 when the US Congress passed a law directing the Army to dispose of its aging chemical weapons inventory with maximum protection of the public and environment as its primary consideration.
Since its inception, the primary goal of CSEPP has been to educate and enhance emergency preparedness in communities surrounding the chemical stockpile stored at the Bluegrass Army Depot.
There are 10 counties in Kentucky which are affected by the chemical stockpile. Madison County, where the Blue Grass Army Depot is located, and the northwest portion of Estill County, are considered the Immediate Response Zones (IRZ). Clark, Fayette, Estill, Garrard, Jackson, Powell and Rockcastle Counties make up the Protective Action Zones (PAZ). Jessamine and Laurel Counties are considered Host counties, in which citizens if the IRZ or PAZ may be deployed.
Until the chemical stockpile is safety destroyed, CSEPP will continue to support efforts to ensure a community's preparedness and safety in the unlikely event of a chemical agent accident.
Yearly, first responders train for any hazardous material event that could occur at the Bluegrass Army Depot. Jackson County is a border county so we would aide and assist those effected were an actual event occur warranting evacuations, sheltering, and decontamination.
The JCHS Coaches, staff and students appreciate the Jackson County Emergency Management team for inviting the football and basketball Generals to this event! Go Generals!
