On Monday August 31, the Jackson County Boys Golf team was able to resume their season. The season was disrupted earlier when a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The team worked closely with the school district and the local health department and was given the green light to continue with the season. They did so in fine fashion, winning their All-A Regional Championship and advancing on to play in the state tournament on September 13th at Gibson Bay golf course in Richmond, KY. The boys were led by senior Xander Terry who shot a 41. He was followed by sophomore Josiah Tyra (43), and 8th Graders Tydus Summers (45) and Carson Miller (49). The team score of 178 was one shot better than Middlesboro High School for the tournament win.
On Monday, senior Madeline Vickers represented the JCHS girl’s golf team and won the All-A Regional for the second consecutive with the best score for any girl in the field with a 43. Madeline now gets to advance to the All-A State Championship that will be held at Arlington in Richmond, KY, on September 12.
