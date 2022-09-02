On Monday, August 29, the Jackson County Boys golf team won the All-A Regional championship held at Wasioto Winds in Pineville, KY. The Generals were led in scoring on the day by Jackson Lakes, Micah Summers, and Tydus Summers, each who shot 38. All three Generals had to go to a playoff to determine a winner. After three holes, Jackson Lakes was able to squeak out and earn the individual 1st place finish for the entire event. On the day the Generals were also able to record scores of 39 by Josiah Tyra and 41 by Brayden Thomas. The boys Varsity team will next be in action on Sunday September 11th at Gibson Bay golf course in the All-A State tournament.
On Monday, August, 29, the Jackson County Girls golf team was also in play for the All-A Regional. Junior Kinley Jones finished as the second-place individual on the girls’ side with a wonderful showing in her first outing of the year. As part of her finish, she has qualified to participate as an individual in the All-A State Championship on Saturday September 10th at the University Club at Arlington in Richmond, KY.
