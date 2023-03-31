Keiton Anderson.JPG

The senior on the the JCHS Track and Field team - Keiton Anderson

On Tuesday, March 21st JCHS and JCMS Track and Field had a total of 30 athletes compete at the George Rogers Clark St. Patrick’s day bash.

Boys 4x800 Team A- Jake Collett, Keiton Anderson, Jared Rogers, and Lucas Dickson placed 4th with a new school record of 9:49.31

2023 Jackson County Track and Field Team.jpeg

2023 Jackson County Track and Field Team
Girls on the 2023 JCHS Track and Field team.JPG

left to right- Madison Marks, Belle Shearer, Keyana Adams, Kasey Bowman.