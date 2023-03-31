On Tuesday, March 21st JCHS and JCMS Track and Field had a total of 30 athletes compete at the George Rogers Clark St. Patrick’s day bash.
Boys 4x800 Team A- Jake Collett, Keiton Anderson, Jared Rogers, and Lucas Dickson placed 4th with a new school record of 9:49.31
Boys 4x800 Team B - Merrick Rader, Malachi Shannon, Gabe Shannon, and Jordan Turben ran a combined time of 11:05.31
Girls 4x800 Team A - Belle Shearer, Madison Marks, Keyana Adams, and Kasey Bowman ran a combined time of 12:34.68
Girls 4x800 Team B - Rayne Dalton, Teagan Dezarn, Makynna King, and Jaden Wagers ran a combined time of 14:07.42
Boys 4x400 Team - Keiton Anderson, Jake Collett, Elijah Shannon, and Lucas Dickson ran a combined time of 4:08.27
Boys 4x200 team - Keiton Anderson, Ty Sandlin, Elijah Shannon, and Jake Collet ran a combined time of 1:59.72
Girls 4x200 team - Natalie Sandlin, Rayne Dalton, Emily Summers, and Larkin Vaughn ran a combined time of 2:18.55
Our athletes had some impressive performances for the first meet of the season and gained 28 new personal records!
100 Meter dash: Jayden Hobbs - 14.03, Elijah Talbot - 16.35 PR, Brittany Slusher - 14.73 PR, Natalie Sandlin -15.67, Madison Marcum - 14.57
200 Meter: Jayden Hobbs - 30.02, Ty Sandlin - 32.12 PR, Jordan Turben - 32.12 PR, Elijah Talbot - 34.98 PR, Madison Marcum - 30.23, Brittany Slusher - 30.30 PR, Natalie Sandlin 33.09, Emily Summers 33.10
400 Meter: Larkin Vaughn 1:19.07, Elijah Shannon 1:05.68 PR, Lucas Dickson 59.05 PR
800 Meter: Jared Rogers 2:34.07 PR, Gabe Shannon 2:56.27 PR, Teagan Dezarn 3:24.44 PR
1600 Meter: Belle Shearer 5:53.49, Madison Marks 6:51.50 PR, Kasey Bowman 7:04.96 PR, Keyana Adams 7:05.34 PR, Makynna King 7:12.67 PR, Malachi Shannon 5:33.31 PR, Merrick Rader 5:35.60 PR, Canaan Judd 6:31.15 PR
3200 Meter: Malachi Shannon 11:51.67 PR, Belle Shearer 12:33.29, Makynna King 15:21.12 PR
Discus: Serenity Bingham 52’-9” PR, Will Rose 62’-3” PR, Peyton Coffey 59’-1” PR, Ben Rader 41’-11” PR
Shotput: Serenity Bingham 20’-9.5” PR, Will Rose 26’-3” PR, Peyton Coffey 29’-6” PR, Ben Rader 16’-8” PR
Turbo Javelin Throw: A few of the athletes got to try their hand at this brand new field event!
Peyton Coffey 70’- 8, Will Rose 45’-10”, Ben Rader 38’-1”, Madison Marks 40’-10”, Serenity Bingham 33’-9”
