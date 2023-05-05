The JCHS Lady Generals recently traveled to Buckhorn to participate in the HC Sparks Classic. Coach Tillery and his squad earned a convincing win over Owsley County with a final score of 8-2. Candice Williams was the starting pitcher and managed 10 strikeouts while only giving up 7 hits for the entire game. Madison Parrett and Lexi Brockman led the Lady Generals scoring with 2 runs each while Kady Fee, Josie Starcher, Hannah York, and Scarlett Peel crossed home base for a single run each. Parrett went to the plate three times and came away with three hits for an impressive game batting average of 1.00. Kade Fee was equally impressive going to bat two times and getting two hits for a game batting average of 1.00 as well. Lexi Brockman wasn’t far behind. Brockman took the plate three tiomes and had two hits for a game batting average of .667.
The second game of the HC Sparks Classic against Knott County Central was a bit more challenging for the Lady Generals. Nonetheless, the Lady Generals were able to secure the victory by a final score of 8-7. Lexi Brockman led the team scoring crossing home base twice during the contest. Josie Starcher, Madison Parrett, Jenna Creech, Scarlett Peel, Baylee Berry, and Hannah York added one run each to give the Lady Generals their final tally of 8 runs.
