Coach Tillery and the 2023 JCHS Lady Generals Softball team saw their season end abruptly with a loss to the Clay County Lady Tigers in the opening round of the 2023 49th District tournament. The team ended with a final record of 12-13. The season saw Sophomore Candice Williams join the 500 Strike-Outs Club and also notch her 50th team win as Pitcher.
Madison Parrett is the sole senior on the team and her skills and talents will be missed next year.
