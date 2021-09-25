Jackson County Lady Generals Volleyball has 23 athletes brave enough to try the “same song, second verse” for the 2021 volleyball season. Covid has had a resurgence and I humbly ask that everyone please pray for our Nation, our county, our family, our friends, our children, our school staff and our student athletes that this pandemic leaves us. If this pandemic is our cross to bear, then please Lord give us the strength to be strong and persevere.
Last season was a struggle due to all the rules and mandates brought on by Covid. This season the rules and mandates are still in place to protect our athletes and fans, but we have acclimated as much as it has been possible to acclimate and charged forward.
I ask a lot of these athletes prior to season starting. There have been days that we have practiced twice daily in our effort to get stronger and in better shape and it has paid off. I am proud of my players and the dedication and maturity they have displayed while preparing for this season.
If you get a chance to come and watch the Lady Generals Volleyball Team this season, definitely make the effort.
The JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball squads are composed of the following players:
Seniors: Natalie Carl, Hannah Creech, Gabi Hornsby, Eden Lakes
Juniors: Loren Burgess, Josie Halter, Brooklyn Madden, Madi Marcum, Zoie Moore, Madison Parrett, Mia Rader,Serena Witt
Sophomores: Sienna Bowling, Addison Combs, Jenna Creech, Leandra Dolloff, Kinley Jones
Freshmen: Shelby Berry, Ava Bowling, Annslee Nichols, Belle Shearer, Larkin Vaughn
8th Grade: Abby Gilbert
