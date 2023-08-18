2023 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball

2023 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team

Coach Sandy Creech and the 2023 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team opened their season at home against Pineville on Monday, August 14, 2023. The Lady Generals opened their season with a victory at home winning all three sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-12).

Senior Jenna Creech had an amazing game with 9 service aces. This was followed by Sienna Bowling (3 service aces), Amber Smith (3 service aces), Leandra Dolloff (2 service aces) and Larkin Vaughn (1 service ace). In total, the Lady Generals served up an impressive 19 service aces! 

