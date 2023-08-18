Coach Sandy Creech and the 2023 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team opened their season at home against Pineville on Monday, August 14, 2023. The Lady Generals opened their season with a victory at home winning all three sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-12).
Senior Jenna Creech had an amazing game with 9 service aces. This was followed by Sienna Bowling (3 service aces), Amber Smith (3 service aces), Leandra Dolloff (2 service aces) and Larkin Vaughn (1 service ace). In total, the Lady Generals served up an impressive 19 service aces!
According to the KHSAA website, the roster for the 2023 Lady Generals includes: Shelby Berry (Jr), Sienna Bowling (Sr.), Jenna Creech (Sr.), Leandra Doloff (Sr.), Abby Gilbert (Jr.), Kenzie Hobbs, (Fr.), Kinley Jones (Sr.), Emily Mays (Sr.), Amber Smith (Fr.) and Larkin Vaughn, (Jr.).
The Lady Generals are scheduled to host Williamsburg on Thursday, August 17, 2023 before hitting the road to play in the Williamsburg All “A” Invitational Tournament on Saturday, August 19th. The team will return home to host Whitley County (August 21, 2023) followed by hosting Lee County (August 24, 2023) next week.
