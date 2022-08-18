The JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team is set to start the 2022 season tonight at home when they play host to Breathitt County. Of course, Breathitt County was one of the southeastern KY counties that was devastated by recent flood waters.
Principal Brian Harris reported, "At tonight's volleyball game instead of charging admission we will be accepting donations which will go to the Breathitt County Volleyball team. The requested donation items are: cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, tools, bleach, and sleeping bags. They were also accepting cash donations and gift cards.”
Although the Lady Generals lost their home opener against Breathitt County (0-2, 1-2) everybody comes away winning with this kind of empathy and humanity being practiced by these outstand young people! Way to Go, Lady Generals!! You represented yourselves, your team, your coaches, your school, your families and your community with an outstanding effort!
JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball Upcoming Schedule
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Aug 20th McCreary Central Invitation AWAY ----------
