Lady Generals Volleyball.jpeg

2022 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team collected donations for the families of the Breathitt County team when they visited the JCHS

The JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team is set to start the 2022 season tonight at home when they play host to Breathitt County. Of course, Breathitt County was one of the southeastern KY counties that was devastated by recent flood waters.

Principal Brian Harris reported, "At tonight's volleyball game instead of charging admission we will be accepting donations which will go to the Breathitt County Volleyball team.  The requested donation items are: cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, tools, bleach, and sleeping bags. They were also accepting cash donations and gift cards.”

