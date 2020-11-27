JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported on Friday that the school has received a confirmed report that a coaching staff member who works at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Harris reported, “For anyone who has a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, notification will be given to the local health department, who will do contact tracing with our assistance.” Mr. Harris reported that the school would be following the Governor’s recommendations and will suspend all Sports Activities until December 14, 2020.
The individual will follow the CDC guidelines before re-entry: 1) At least ten (10) days have passed since symptom onset and 2) At least twenty-four (24) hours have passed since resolution of a fever without the use of medications and 3) Other symptoms have improved and 4) The school will not require written confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider for return to school or work. Although a negative COVID-19 test is not required to return to school or work, the school does recommend that you have a negative COVID-19 test before returning.
The 2020-2021 basketball season was scheduled to start this week. The Generals were scheduled to play the season opener at home against Leslie County on Monday. The Lady Generals are scheduled to play their season opener on the road against Red Bird on Tuesday.
However, the start of Kentucky’s high school basketball season has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control voted last Wednesday to delay the start of regular-season competition to Jan. 4.
Practice sessions for the Generals and Lady Generals will start again on December 14, 2020.
