The newly formed JCHS Track & Field team was a great success in their first year back in action. Nick Combs, Trenton Hammonds, Jayden Hobbs, and Noah Collett finished 3rd at the Regional Competition and, therefore, qualified for State Competition in the 4x100m relay. Coach Dean Rader reported that the team ran very well executing clean exchanges and finished with a time of 48s.
Trenton Hammonds qualified for the 200m dash and ran a 24.13. Coach Rader reported that although Hammonds stumbled out of the blocks he closed like a champion! Morgan Bellamy qualified for the 3200m and fought thru illness and high heat to run a 12m 34s race.
Last, but not least, Isabelle Shearer qualified for State by finishing runner up at region in the 1600 m race and then winning the Regional Championship in the 3200 m race.
She went on to back those performances up by running her personal record and breaking her own school records in both events at the State Competition. Shearer earned an 8th place podium finish in the 1600m (posting a time of 5m 38s) and a 9th place finish in the 3200m (posting a time of 12.35)
Track & Field team members Colby Bales and Nick Combs have signed with the University of the Cumberlands and Morgan Bellamy will be attending the Citadel on full scholarship and will be on their Cross Country team.
Congratulations to Coach Dean Rader and the JCHS Track & Field team for a very successful year!
