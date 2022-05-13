It’s been 28 years since a Jackson County High School Student has participated in a high school track meet. Due to the hard work of a great group of kids and a dedicated coach, that streak ended this year. The JCHS Generals Track team has grown to almost 40 student athletes. Coach Dean Rader is very proud of their hard work, dedication and work ethic.
The Regional Competition will be held on May 24th at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY. The top 2 individuals in each event will advance to state competition. Coach Rader said, “The team and myself have continued to grow and learn all season. Each athlete has been able to establish and beat their personal records in multiple events. The kids were surprised to learn how big track and field is and how much they have enjoyed it. Many of them who play other sports have said this has been their most fun student athlete experience and that track and field may be their favorite sport. Very proud of them and the work they have put into it. There are still several events that we don’t have kids participating in. For us to be competitive we need to have at least 2 kids in each event. So even though our team has grown tremendously this year...we need our numbers to go up next season.
Even though there is a track around the football field, all of the track team’s meets are held at other schools. In order to host track events at the JCHS the track would need to be resurfaced and “rubberized”. Depending on the standard of quality of the rubberized surface this could be done for a cost of between $80,000 - $150,000. Coach Rader said that improvements could be made that would rival any track in the region with a project costing toward the low end of that estimate. If the project was undertaken toward the high end of the estimate the JCHS could have a track that rivaled any in the entire state.
