2021 JCMS Baseball Team

The Jackson County Middle School baseball Colonels currently have a record of 5-1 with wins over East Bernstadt, Powell, Barbourville, Knox, and Southern Pulaski.  Our only loss was at South Laurel with a score of 2-1 in our first game of the season.  Coach Cunagin remarked, “We have a balanced team made up of 5 8th graders, 3 7th graders, and 6 6th graders.  This is a great group of kids on and off of the field.  They work hard in practice and in the classroom.  I have really enjoyed coaching them and they seem to be improving each game.”

The team will host McCreary County (04/22) followed by Clay County (04/23) at home this week. Go Colonels!!  

