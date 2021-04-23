The Jackson County Middle School baseball Colonels currently have a record of 5-1 with wins over East Bernstadt, Powell, Barbourville, Knox, and Southern Pulaski. Our only loss was at South Laurel with a score of 2-1 in our first game of the season. Coach Cunagin remarked, “We have a balanced team made up of 5 8th graders, 3 7th graders, and 6 6th graders. This is a great group of kids on and off of the field. They work hard in practice and in the classroom. I have really enjoyed coaching them and they seem to be improving each game.”
The team will host McCreary County (04/22) followed by Clay County (04/23) at home this week. Go Colonels!!
