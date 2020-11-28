The Jackson County Middle School boys and girls recently ran at the Middle School State Cross Country meet in Bourbon Co. The girls finished in the top 25 in the State. The boys finished in the top 35 in the State. Congratulations on a great season!
Coach Candice York reported, “Due to Covid, we've not been able to have much of a Middle School season. Participation has been lower than usual, but that's understandable given all the changes that have taken place this year. It's been an adjustment for everyone getting used to new school arrangements, work arrangements, and rules for life. Fortunately, Cross Country is one of the sports that lends itself to social distancing. However, we still had difficulty getting any meets scheduled for our Middle School runners this year. The more experienced runners participate with the High School team and even though they are in the Middle School category, Coach Rader and Coach Sowder are their coaches. They do a great job at the High School training and preparing runners for competition! I coach the Middle School Boys Cross Country and Andrea Rader is the Middle School Girls Coach. We work together on planning and preparing for everything. We have been learning from and working with Coach Rader and Coach Sowder to try and prepare our younger runners for the High School's prestigious Cross Country program. We were very thankful for the opportunity for our younger runners to experience practices with Coach Rader's veteran runners and all he did to help us prepare for the State Meet. Coach Rader and Coach Sowder were very welcoming to our young runners and were very patient with Coach Andrea and I as we continue to learn the ropes. The State Meet was the only meet our younger runners had the opportunity to participate in this season, but we are hoping Spring brings more runners and more meets!”
Members of the Lady Colonels Cross Country team included: Isabelle Shearer, Larkin Vaughn, Shelby Berry, Ryann Sowder, and Candice Williams. Members of the Colonels Cross Country team included: Tucker Wilson, Bryce Coyle, Merrick Rader, Wyatt Bellamy, Jeffrey Peters and Derrick Peters.
