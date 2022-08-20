On Thursday, August 11 2022, JCMS 5/6 and 7/8 Football Teams traveled to Foley Middle School in Berea for the season opening scrimmage game. Demonstrating true sportsmanship, Foley agreed to forgo traditional gate fees in exchange for flood relief supplies. Both Jackson County and Foley fans brought supplies to support Coach Shearer’s school community. Coach Shearer remarked, “We are very thankful to the Foley community and, as always, our JC fans. Our young men are learning lessons that extend far beyond the football field.”
Warren Mills, Head coach at Foley Middle, made the following remarks, “Foley Middle School will be hosting Jackson County Middle School on our practice field. The scrimmage will be informal, with coaches on the field and instruction occurring between plays. However, we would also like to assist those in the Buckhorn Community (where JCMS Head Coach Russ Shearer teaches) that were affected by last week's flooding. Therefore, we are asking those that attend and those that want to just donate to bring non-perishable food, paper products, or cleaning products as the cost of admission. Also bring a chair as there are no bleachers on the field.”
