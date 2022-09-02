The JCMS Generals competed in their first 2022 match of the season yesterday against the Rockcastle Co. Rockets at Cedar Rapids Golf Course in Mount Vernon, Ky. It was a great night of golf. The Generals top 5 scores were Micah Summers, who led all scorers with a 37, Jackson Lakes 45, Eli Summers 49, and Lidge Thomas, Corey Miller, and Jacob Baker all with a 52. Aiden Bingham and our lone Lady General golfer, Addi Wilson, did an incredible job in their first ever match. They will all be back in action next Tuesday, August 30, against Berea Community. Thanks to Mr. McHargue for coming out and supporting these boys and girls last night. #wearejacksonky
JCMS Generals Golf Team Opens 2022 Season
