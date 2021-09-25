The first JCMS golf meet was earlier when the team faced Rockcastle. The team had a lot of fun and got some valuable experience. The team had some players, Micah & Eli Summers, who participated earlier this month in the Middle School Jr Golf Pro individual competition at the University of Kentucky Wildcat course in Lexington, Ky. Players participating against Rockcastle were Jackson Lakes, Micah Summers, Kaleb Lakes, Elijah Thomas, Tucker Scalf, Elijah Summers & Allison Truett.
The Jackson Co Middle School Boys Golf team went to Berea Country Club to compete earlier in September. For some of these young student athletes this was their first golf match ever. It was great weather and overall the team made great improvements all around.
The JCMS Colonels golf team also finished out the regular season at Berea Country Club. This is a tough course but a lot of fun. For many of the young student athletes this was their first time getting a chance to play golf. The Colonels celebrated their season completion together at PapaLenos with some pizza and pasta.
The JCMS Colonels golf team competed in their regional championship this Saturday at the Winchester Country Club. There were 4 Jr Pro Ky Middle School Regional Qualifiers this past weekend, and the Winchester course was far and away the largest, with 60 plus players signed up. Several of our boys had their personal best in match scores. Although our team score was not quite good enough to qualify us to move onto the state competition. One of our players, Micah Summers, shot a 43, placing him in 6th place and qualified to go as an individual to the state tournament at My Old Ky Home Golf Course in Bardstown, Ky this coming Saturday.
The players that participated in JCMS Golf this year included: Kolben Vickers - 8th Grade, Micah Summers- 7th Grade, Jackson Lakes- 7th Grade, Elijah Thomas -7th Grade, Kaleb Lakes- 7th Grade, Braxton Coyle- 6th Grade, Eli Summers - 5th Grade, Tucker Scalf - 5th Grade, Jacob Baker 5th Grade, Corey Miller 5th Grade and for the girl’s team, Allison Truett- 7th grade
