Jackson County Middle School held their 8th grade Night ceremony for the girls' basketball team on Monday night. With the night's win over Clay County, the team improved to 40-10 overall during the last three seasons. The team has also earned an overall home record of 15-3. This team advanced to the Elite Eight of the KBC state tournament in their six grade season and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the tournament last season. Abby Gilbert has scored almost 600 points and pulled down over 500 rebounds during her Middle School career.
We appreciate all of the hardwork and dedication these girls have put in during the last three seasons and we want to thank them for doing an incredible job representing our school and our county!
We wish them the best of luck as they move on to the high school!
#21 Shelby Berry
#2 Sammie Creech
#20 Abby Gilbert
#35 Annslee Nichols
#25 Belle Shearer
#13 Larkin Vaughn
#33 Maddie Woods
-Coach Jason Vaughn
-Assistant Coaches Daniel Muncy and Craig Shearer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.