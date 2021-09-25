Coach Jacob Stevens reported, “Our 6th grade team has been on fire lately, winning 3 of their last 4 games. Sadie Turner, Chloe Sparks, Emily Deaton, Kara Harris, Rylee Bowman, and Mackenzie Medlock are the girls who fill out the team, and after a rocky start have really started to improve.
Our 7/8th grade combo team got their first win of the season this week against Harlan.
After trailing by four at halftime, the Lady Colonels rallied to outscore Harlan 12-6 in the third quarter and 10-6 in the fourth. Congratulations to the 7th and 8th grade Lady Colonels on their hard fought victory over Harlan tonight! The 7th/8th grade Combo team is composed of Karli Sparks, Kayden Britton, Tatum Herbel, Kenzie Hobbs, Amber Smith, Kylie Moore, Kayleigh Gilbert and Bella Peters.
Way to go girls!
Scoring
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL
JC 6 10 12 10 38
Harlan 7 13 6 6 32
Jackson County: 38
K. Moore- 12
B. Berry- 10
K. Sparks- 9
T. Herbel- 5
A. Smith- 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.