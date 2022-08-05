The 2022 JCMS Lady Colonels basketball teams will be coached this year by JCHS Lady Generals Head Coach Kourtney Tyra and JCHS Lady Generals Assistant Coach Micah Ayers. Coach Tyra and Coach Ayers had tremendous success with the Lady Generals program last year. The Lady Generals ended the year with a record of 22-10, brought home the 13th Region All “A” Classic Championship for the first time since 2003, and advanced to the Final Four of the 13th Region!
Having Coach Tyra and Coach Ayers as coaches to the middle school teams will have an incredible impact on the overall basketball program in the Jackson County Public Schools. By the time a sixth grader advances to play for the Lady Generals at the high school, they will already be skilled in the fundamentals of the game that Coach Tyra demands as well as being familiar with the expectations of the coaching staff. The players will also be familiar with the rigorous conditioning and discipline required to play the game at an elevated level.
