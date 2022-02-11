The 6th and 7th grade Volleyball teams kicked off their season with big wins over Owsley County on Tuesday, February 01st, 2022! The 8th grade came up a little short, but put up a great fight! Coaches Heather and Chris Truett are very optimistic for their season. Come out and support Jackson County Middle School Volleyball Teams.
8th Grade Team: Mylie Witt, Kenna Singleton, Makayla Mason, Aryonna Miller, Gracie McDaniel, Macy Wathern, Kylie Moore, Baylee Berry
7th Grade Team: Amber Smith, Tatum Herbel, Kenzie Hobbs, Delanie Hays, Sadie Seals, Allison Truett, Clara Tincher, and Rylee Bowman
6th Grade Team: Kara Smith, Kiara Ward, Bella Clemmons, Emily Deaton, Sadie Turner, Aubree Madden, Kenzie Medlock, Brylee Metcalf
JCMS Lady Colonels Upcoming Schedule
Tuesday 24-Feb-22 HOME North Laurel 5:30 PM
Thursday 3-Mar-22 HOME ACA 5:30 PM
Thursday 10-Mar-22 @ North Laurel 5:30 PM
Tuesday 15-Mar-22 @ Clay Co. 5:30 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.