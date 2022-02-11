The 6th and 7th grade Volleyball teams kicked off their season with big wins over Owsley County on Tuesday, February 01st, 2022! The 8th grade came up a little short, but put up a great fight!  Coaches Heather and Chris Truett are very optimistic for their season.  Come out and support Jackson County Middle School Volleyball Teams.  

8th Grade.png

8th Grade Lady Colonels

8th Grade Team: Mylie Witt, Kenna Singleton, Makayla Mason, Aryonna Miller, Gracie McDaniel, Macy Wathern, Kylie Moore, Baylee Berry

7th Grade.png

7th Grade Lady Colonels

7th Grade Team: Amber Smith, Tatum Herbel, Kenzie Hobbs, Delanie Hays, Sadie Seals, Allison Truett, Clara Tincher, and Rylee Bowman

6th Grade.png

6th Grade Lady Colonels

6th Grade Team: Kara Smith, Kiara Ward, Bella Clemmons, Emily Deaton, Sadie Turner, Aubree Madden, Kenzie Medlock, Brylee Metcalf 

 

JCMS Lady Colonels Upcoming Schedule

 

Tuesday          24-Feb-22       HOME North Laurel    5:30 PM

Thursday         3-Mar-22        HOME ACA                  5:30 PM

Thursday         10-Mar-22      @ North Laurel           5:30 PM

Tuesday          15-Mar-22      @ Clay Co.                   5:30 PM

