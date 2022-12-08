Friends, family, Coaches, Players, and teammates were present during halftime of the PRTC Classic game pitting the JCHS Generals with the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets to recognize and honor the outstanding accomplishments of JCHS Generals alumnus Jordan Fox. Fox was formally inducted into the JCHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Coach Dean Rader introduced Jordan to the audience and itemized all of his amazing accomplishments – on and off the basketball court. During his high school career playing for Coach Greg Parrett Fox scored 1,873 points, dished out 721 assists, grabbed 531 rebounds, and tallied 233 steals. He was selected as the 13th Region Player of the Year in 2014, a selected to 2014 All-Tournament team in State All “A” Classic, and was rated as one of the Top 10 players in the entire state of Kentucky. As a senior, Fox averaged 20 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals per game.
Coach Rader spoke of Fox’s discipline and dedication as keys to his success. Fox employed these traits on and off the basketball court with great success. Coach Rader said, “Jordan’s perseverance was not limited to the playing field. Jordan also excelled academically applying that same passion to his studies knowing that one day the ball stops bouncing for everyone.”
Coach Parrett announces Fox as 13th Region Player of the Year.jpg
Fox drives to the basket for two points against Pineville.jpg
Fox drives to the hoop.jpg
Jordan Fox attacks the basket against Clay County.jpg
Jordan Fox drives the ball against North Laurel.jpg
Jordan Fox drives the ball against North Laurel2.jpg
Jordan Fox drives to the hoop.jpg
Jordan Fox scores over Corbin defenders.jpg
Jordan Fox scores under the basket against Buckhorn.jpg
Jordan Fox selected 13th Region Player of the Year.jpg
Jordan Fox shows perfect form on a jump shot over a Jackets defender.jpg
JOrdan Fox takes the ball hard to the basket against Knox Central.jpg
Jordan Fox takes the ball to the hole against North Laurel.jpg
Jordan Fox takes the ball to the hoop against North Laurel.jpg
Jordan Fox.jpg
As a result, Fox graduated from the JCHS as Valedictorian in the Class of 2014 and earned the honor of attending West Point where he played for the Black Knights in Division I College basketball. Fox graduated from West Point Academy (one of the most rigorous academic institutions in the world) in 2019.
Fox had the distinguished honor of serving as the Black Knight’s Team Captain in his Junior and Senior years at West Point. He scored 1,183 points, dished out 436 assists, and grabbed 342 rebounds while competing at the highest level of college basketball. Fox was the 33rd player in the history of Army basketball to score over 1,000 points.
Some of his other accomplishments while playing for the Black Knights included:
HONORS/AWARDS:
2017-18 Patriot League The Rock Player of the Week nod 2x
2016-17 Patriot League The Rock Player of the Week nod 1x
2016-17 College Sports Madness’ Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week nod 1x
2018-19: Team captain … made an appearance in all 32 games with 31 starts during his final season with the Black Knights … averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest … totaled 280 points, 105 rebounds and 90 assists … knocked down a team-best 63 shots from beyond-the-arc … finished his collegiate career ranked 21st in career points with 1,186 after becoming just the 33rd player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark … one of just five players in program history to eclipse 400 career assists after finishing third all-time with 437 helpers … capped his career with the sixth-most makes from long range with 212 made treys … made over 60 3-pointers in each of his final three seasons … had 13 double-digit scoring outings as a senior … buried five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to pair with five assists against Sacred Heart (11/16) … went 8-of-11 from the field and 6-of-8 from deep for a season-high 24 points at Boston U. (1/9) … had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, in a home win over the Patriot League champs, Colgate (1/16) … tallied eight points, six rebounds and a season-high eight assists opposite Lehigh (2/2) … recorded 18 points with five made treys at Holy Cross (2/6).
Fox spoke to the students in attendance at the PRTC Classic and told them to stay focused and work hard and their dreams could become reality. Congratulations to the newest member of the JCHS Athletic Hall of Fame…Jordan Fox!
