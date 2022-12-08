Jordan Fox.JPG

JCHS Principal Brian Harris presents the plaque to Jordan Fox inducting him into the JCHS Athletic Hall of Fame 

Friends, family, Coaches, Players, and teammates were present during halftime of the PRTC Classic game pitting the JCHS Generals with the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets to recognize and honor the outstanding accomplishments of JCHS Generals alumnus Jordan Fox. Fox was formally inducted into the JCHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

Jordan Fox Hall of Fame Induction Plaque.JPG

Jordan Fox Hall of Fame Induction Plaque

Coach Dean Rader introduced Jordan to the audience and itemized all of his amazing accomplishments – on and off the basketball court. During his high school career playing for Coach Greg Parrett Fox scored 1,873 points, dished out 721 assists, grabbed 531 rebounds, and tallied 233 steals. He was selected as the 13th Region Player of the Year in 2014, a selected to 2014 All-Tournament team in State All “A” Classic, and was rated as one of the Top 10 players in the entire state of Kentucky. As a senior, Fox averaged 20 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals per game. 

Jordan Fox Playing for the JCHS Generals

1 of 16

Tags

Recommended for you