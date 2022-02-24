The JV Generals wrapped up their stellar season with a great home win over Bell County 43-40 in a game that they never trailed in. The boys played stellar team defense all game, which was reflective of their entire season. The JV Generals went 14-5 on the season, which was the best JV record in quite a while for Jackson County. This group did everything we asked of them, every day in practice, as well as every game. As a coaching staff, we feel that this group progressed tremendously throughout the season from a player development standpoint, which is always our goal for the JV team. With a team made mostly of Freshman and a few junior and sophomore leaders, the future for this group is very bright! The calling card of this team was their defense, they played a very sticky man to man all season. At times we were dominant defensively, and we were always solid. If this group continue to defend the way they did this season, the sky is the limit.
To highlight a couple of the big wins for the JV team this year, they went on the road and beat Corbin in overtime. It says a lot about where your program is when you can win on the road at Corbin, so our guys deserve major credit for that. We also had several stellar in region wins over Bell county, Williamsburg, Pineville, and Whitley county to name a few. The future for this group is incredibly bright, they deserve a ton of credit for a truly phenomenal season. This group has fourteen players that we feel can continue to help our program going forward. As a coaching staff we are very excited about this group and our fans should be too!
