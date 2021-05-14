Last Friday friends, family, and coaches gathered in the Jackson County Community Theater to watch JCHS senior Kenton Banks sign a letter of intent to attend Union College and participate on the college Archery team. Union College Archery Coach Cody Kirby was present to welcome Banks to the college and the team. “I have known Kenton for a number of years now and I am excited about having him become part of our team,” Coach Kirby remarked. “Kenton has demonstrated a great deal of talent but also exhibited a great work ethic and character. It is an honor to have him on our team.”
Kenton is the son of William Banks and Chastity McFadden. “Kenton started in archery in the 7th grade and has too many awards to list,” his father said. Kenton has travelled all over the United States and has competed at the National level earning the second highest award. JCHS Principal Brian Harris spoke of the journey through college and described it as an endurance test.
Kenton addressed the crowd and thanked his family, his friends, and his coaches. He especially thanked his parents for their support and encouragement. According to his father Kenton has tentatively decided on nursing as a career path. However, this may change as Kenton gets more familiar with what Union College has to offer.
Congratulations to Kenton for demonstrating ongoing excellence. He continues to represent his family, his school and his community with dedication and excellence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.