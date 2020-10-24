After falling 24-29 at Rockcastle on Tuesday night, the 8th grade Lady Colonels got their revenge in one of the most exciting games of the season with an impressive 38-36 win at home on Thursday!
Rockcastle took the lead early and kept the lead through the majority of the game. Trailing by 8 going into the 4th quarter, the Lady Colonels turned up the intensity on defense, turning the Lady Rockets over numerous times and finishing the quarter on a 19-9 run.
Abby Gilbert led the way with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 steals. Anslee Nichols, Larkin Vaughn, Shelby Berry, Maddie Woods, and Belle Shearer all made huge plays throughout the game that made the win possible. Our girls put forth a tremendous team effort to rally from an 8 point deficit with only 6 minutes to play!
Scoring by quarter: 1st Quarter (Jackson County 4, Rockcastle County 8), 2nd Quarter (Jackson County 5, Rockcastle County 10), 3rd Quarter (Jackson County 10, Rockcastle County 9), 4th Quarter (Jackson County 19, Rockcastle County 9). Final score: Jackson County 38 - Rockcastle County 36
Points: Jackson: Gilbert 19, Nichols 8, Vaughn 4, Berry 4, Shearer 3.
