The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame will honor its newest members with a pair of induction ceremonies at 7 p.m. on May 15 for the 2020 class and July 24 for the 2021 class at the State Theater in Elizabethtown. Among the 2021 Inductees will be former JCHS Lady General (1999-2004) Sarah Elliott Cannon.
The 6-foot-6 Elliott led the Lady Generals to the 2002 KHSAA state finals. While wearing a Lady General’s uniform Elliott scored 2,731 career points (#1 at JCHS and 48th all-time leading scorer in State history) and pulled down 1,843 career rebounds (3rd most in State history). She holds the State record for career block shots with 821 career blocks. She also is ranked 3rd in State history for most blocks in one game (16 blocks against Scott County on 02-02-2004 and 16 blocks against Wayne County on 01-23-2004). Elliott led the Lady Generals to four consecutive 49th District Championships and four consecutive 13th Region Championships resulting in four consecutive trips to the State Tournament.
Coach Greg Parrett was the Lady General’s coach during Elliott’s tenure at the high school. Coach Parrett said, “It is a privilege to be acquainted with such a talented person as Sarah Elliott. She is very deserving of any individual honors that she receives at all levels. I am thankful for the great memories she and her teammates made while representing Jackson County. Sarah and her teammates helped lead the Lady Generals to a 178-30 career record from 1999 - 2004 before she went on to play for the University of Kentucky. Coaching Sarah and her teammates was an experience that will never be forgotten. I thank God for the opportunity to have known Sarah and each of her teammates.”
After graduating from the JCHS Elliott played at the University of Kentucky where she continued doing what she did best. She was the big girl in the middle on both ends of the floor, and she could take over games on either end. A prolific scorer and deadly shooter and rebounder, she was that most feared of inside players: the shot blocker. Elliott didn’t just block them, she altered so many other teams had to run plays to avoid her on that end of the floor. Elliott was Kentucky’s go-to player in the middle. She led the UK Lady Cats in field goal percentage all four years she played, Elliott averaged 11.3 points and 6 rebounds per game while playing for the LadyCats.
Elliott’s career with the UK LadyCats By The Numbers: Ninth in games played (132); 10th in career scoring (1,502); Sixth in career field goals made (637); Fifth in career field goal percentage (53.8); Fifth in career rebounds (800); First in career blocks (195); Second, seventh and eighth most single season blocks (56, 50 and 49); had six blocks in one game and five blocks in five different games; led UK in season field goal percentage and blocks all four years of her career and she appeared in four straight postseason tournaments.
Congratulations to Sarah Elliott Cannon for being an outstanding role model. She is testimony that Jackson County student athletes are some of the best of the best!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.