The Lady Generals are still ranked 9th in the 13th Region according to the 13th Region Media Network just as they were at the beginning of the season. After having their first game cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols Coach Tyra has seen her team post a record of 2-2. At times their play has been sloppy and unfocused but at other times the talent on this squad is obvious and the sky's the limit. The presence and maturing of Kena Ward makes the inside game (on both ends of the court) formidable. The young talent of Kylee Shannon, and Abbie Gilbert playing alongside the leadership offered by Natalie Carl, Eden Lakes, and Emily Rose provide for tons of talent and potential.
Head Coach Kourtney Tyra summarized the last few games as follows:
“The Lady Generals tipped off the second week of season with the All A Tournament in which they would be on the road for all 3 games due to the drawing of the bracket. On Monday, January 11th, the Lady Generals traveled to Red Bird where they pulled off a 77-45 win. Junior Natalie Carl led the way for the Lady Generals with 16 points on 6-14 shooting, 4-9 from behind the arc and also tallied 4 assists. Junior Eden Lakes added 15 points going 5-10 from the field, 2-2 from three with 6 assists and 4 seals. Sophomore Kena Ward tallied a double double with 11 points and 12 rebounds while adding 6 blocked shots. Capping off double digit scoring was senior Emily Rose with 10 points and 9 rebounds along with freshman Kylee Shannon who put up 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double double. Other scorers: Marcum 2, Berry 2, Gilbert 9, Creech 2.
After claiming that win the Lady Generals would travel to Lynn Camp on Thursday to pull off a 50-29 win led by Kena Ward's 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Ward went 4-10 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line. Natalie Carl added 13 points while Kylee Shannon had another double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers: Truett 2, Berry 1, Rose 3, Gilbert 4, Creech 3.
For the championship game, Jackson County traveled to host school Williamsburg to take on Pineville. With a hard fought battle the Lady Generals fell short 58-50 becoming 13th Region All A Classic Runners-Up two straight years. Natalie Carl had a stellar game with 25 points going 10-18 from the field and 5-9 from 3. Kena Ward chipped in 12 points going 6-9 from the field with 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Other scorers: Lakes 4, Shannon 2, Gilbert 7.”
