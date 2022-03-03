The JCHS Lady Generals played for the #1 ranked North Laurel Lady Jaguars for the 2022 49th District Championship last Friday night. The Lady Jaguars are ranked in the top 25 in the entire state and they lived up to their ranking. The Lady Generals had a difficult time breaking the full court press of the Lady Jaguars and even after they got across half court the defense from the Lady Jaguars was stifling. The Lady Jaguars really focused on keeping the ball out of Abby Gilbert’s hands. They doubled and tripled teamed her anytime she tried to post on the block under the basket. By halftime, the Lady Generals found themselves trailing by a score of 18-42. The two teams played more evenly in the second half (31-34); however, the damage was already done. The Lady Generals were defeated by a final score of 49-76. This was the 5th 49th District Championship in a row for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars!
Kenady Ward led the scoring for the Lady Generals with 18 points followed by Natalie Carl (10 points), Eden Lakes (8 points), Abby Gilbert (6 points), Madison Curry (5 points), and Jenna Creech (2 points). Abby Gilbert led the team rebounding with 7 boards followed by Eden Lakes (6 boards), Natalie Carl & Madison Curry (5 boards each) and Jenna Creech (4 boards.)
The defensive pressure of the Lady Jaguars was most telling in the comparison of turnovers between the two teams. The Lady Generals had 18 turnovers on the night compared to 9 turnovers for the Lady Jags. The Lady Generals were also held to shooting 36.4% from the floor.
Kenady Ward, Madison Curry, Abby Gilbert and Eden Lakes were selected to the 2022 49th District All-Tournament team.
The Lady Generals will advance to play the 52nd District Champions Bell County Lady Bobcats in the 13thRegion Tournament at the Corbin Arena. Bell County comes into the 13th Region ranked 3rd in the region with a record of 24-7. They have won their last 10 games. The Lady Generals will enter the tournament ranked 6th in the region with a record of 21-9. The two teams have met once this year at Bell County with the Lady Generals being defeated by a score of 49-75.
Good Luck Lady Generals!!!
UPDATE: The Lady Generals defeated the Bell County Lady Bobcats 69-36 to advance to the final four of the 13 Regional Tournament. They will play South Laurel on Friday night!
