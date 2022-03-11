The 2021-2022 JCHS Lady Generals had a spectacular season this year! They ended the year with a record of 22-10, brought home the 13th Region All “A” Classic Championship for the first time since 2003, and advanced to the Final Four of the 13th Region!
In the opening game of the 2022 13th Region tournament the Lady Generals were viewed as the underdog against then 24-7 52nd District Champion Bell County Lady Pirates. The Lady Generals outscored Bell County in every single quarter (16-10, 19-7, 12-7, and 22-12) and were in control the entire game. The team dominated at the end of each half outscoring the 52nd District Champions by a combined margin of 22 points in the second and fourth quarters.
Abby Gilbert led the team scoring 21 points, contributed 11 rebounds, dished out 6 assists and was selected as Player of the Game. However, she had plenty of help. Kena Ward added 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Natalie Carl scored 12 points and Madison Curry added 11 points. Eden Lakes also pulled down 10 rebounds while Jenna Creech scored 7 points and grabbed 6 boards. This was an all-around team performance that resulted in an impressive 69-36 victory for the Lady Generals!
The win earned the Lady Generals a berth to the 13th Region Final Four where they would face state-ranked South Laurel! The Lady Generals played the Lady Cardinals a close competitive game. The scores for the individual quarters of the game were 8-11, 11-14, 10-6, and 8-11. The Lady Cardinals obviously scouted the Lady Generals and knew that Abby Gilbert must receive defensive attention. They surrounded her denying her the opportunity to shoot (Gilbert only took three shots the entire game). However, Jackson County was not a one-dimensional team and had other options. Kena Ward stepped up and scored 16 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Jenna Creech scored 7 points and grabbed 7 boards. However, it just wasn’t enough and the Lady Generals fell by a final score of 37-42. Despite the loss, this was an outstanding performance against one of the top teams in the state.
2021-2022 13th Region Girl’s Coaches Association Awards
Abby Gilbert and Kena Ward were both selected to the 13th Region All-Tournament team based on their performances during the tournament. The 2021-2022 13th Region Girl’s Coaches Association selected Abby Gilbert as a member of the 2nd Team All-Region as well as Kena Ward as a member of the 3rd Team All-Region. (This sports writer is of the opinion that Kena Ward deserved to be on the second team along with Abby Gilbert since both players were dominant and invaluable to their team over the course of the season). Equally significant to the objectives of student athletics, three players from the Lady Generals were selected for the Senior Academic All-Region team! To be selected these Senior players must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher to be eligible! Congratulations to Eden Lakes, Hannah Creech, and Natalie Carl for balancing academic excellence with athletic excellence!
13th Region Champion and History
The Corbin Lady Redhounds won their 7th 13th Region Title in school history this season. Here is where they stack up on the most region titles in 13th Region History.
Clay County 18
Corbin 7
Harlan 5
Jackson County 5
Rockcastle County 3
South Laurel 3
Cumberland 2
Bell County, Cawood, Harlan County, Middlesboro, North Laurel and Whitley County all with 1 title each.
