The Jackson County Lady Generals only got to play one game this past week, even though they were scheduled to play 2. Tuesday, December 14th, Jackson was supposed to play O.B.I., but O.B.I. had to cancel because of Covid, which resulted in a 1-0 forfeit win for Jackson County.
On Thursday, The Lady Generals took on the Lady Tigers of Clay County at Clay. It had been a long time since Jackson County had defeated Clay County at Manchester, nearly 17 years to be exact, February 14th of 2004, when star player Sarah Elliott was a senior. It was evident very early that Jackson was too much for Clay, as the Lady Generals 19 to 4 at the end of the 1st period, and expanded that lead to 31-9 at the half. Freshman forward Abby Gilbert had a huge 1st half, scoring 17 points. The 2nd half was much the same, as Jackson County outscored Clay 38-16, and won easily, 69-25. Gilbert continued her onslaught in the 2nd half, not scoring in the 3rd quarter, but getting 16 more points in the 4th quarter to finish with 33 points (a career high) and 15 rebounds! Abby was, naturally, the P.R.T.C. Player of The Game and was honored as the top player in the region for the week on Facebook’s 13th region page. Not only was it the 1st win since 2004 for the Lady Generals at Clay County, but from the records we could find, it’s the largest margin of victory in school history!
Head Coach Kourtney Tyra has her team 6-1 on the season, and they are playing in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash this week at Corbin. They lost Monday night to Danville, 73-49, and they were scheduled to play Grant County on Tuesday. The week after Christmas, they are scheduled to travel to Warren Central High School to play in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament next week.
