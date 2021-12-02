JCHS Cross Country stand out Isabelle Shearer finished in the Top 30 and ran a personal course record at the State Championship earlier in the month. Her outstanding performance at the State Competition earned her a berth to compete at the Nationals held in Bourbon County over the weekend (November 20, 2021).
Shearer rose to the occasion once again and ran a personal record in the 4K run while competing against some of the best runners in the entire nation. Representing Team Kentucky Shearer finished with a run time of 16.50.44 placing her 26th. Shearer competed in the Girls 13-14 year old category. Given Shearer’s youth her accomplishments provide great promise that her best is yet to come! Shearer has represented herself, her team mates, her school, and her community with excellence. Congratulations on a job well done!
