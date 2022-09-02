On Monday, Coach Kilburn-Creech and the Lady Generals Volleyball team hosted Clay County facing their 49th District rival Lady Tigers at home. The Lady Generals took the floor looking to improve their season record of 1-5 (their sole victory was against Jellico, Tenn. In the McCreary Central Invitational. Coach Kilburn-Creech is preparing the team for the upcoming 13th Region All “A” Classic that will be played at the beginning of September. The Lady Tigers were also looking to get back on track after beginning the season with a record of 1-6.
The Lady Generals looked like the Championship quality team of the past winning the match in three straight games (25-9, 25-14, and 25-19). The Lady Generals improved their season record to 2-5.
