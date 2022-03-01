Congratulations to the JCHS Lady Generals on their outstanding victory against Bell County tonight (69-36)! They will advance to play the winner of the South Laurel/Barbourville game on Friday night at 7:30 pm.
breaking editor's pick
Lady Generals Defeat Bell County to Advance to Second Round of 13th Regional Tournament
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Lady Generals Defeat Bell County to Advance to Second Round of 13th Regional Tournament
- Current Events: Nation (Great Awakenings)
- Charles Sizemore Obituary
- Lyle R. Parrett Obituary
- Judy Sharon Powell Obituary
- Hardy Koch Obituary
- 2022 13th Regional Tournament Brackets are Set (Corbin Arena)
- The Briar Philosopher - Farming by Faith - In Honor of National FFA Week
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS: VERDICTS IN ON ALL CHARGES (Double Homicide Trial of Terry Lee Hammonds Gets Underway)
- Jackson Energy Responds to High Monthly Electric Bills
- Lady Generals Defeat Clay County Lady Tigers in Unorthodox Opener in 49th District Tournament
- Jamie D. Tillery Arrested for Alleged Sodomy and Use of a Minor in a Sex Performance
- Generals Defeat Clay County in 49th District Opener
- Generals End Season with Record of 20-8 and in State Top 50 for Several Categories
- Vehicle Property Tax Relief and Proposed Temporary Cut in State Sales Tax
- 2022 13th Regional Tournament Brackets are Set (Corbin Arena)
- Marriages Recorded at County Clerk's Office Week of 02/14/2022 - 02/21/2022
- Lyle R. Parrett Obituary
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.