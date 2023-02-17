Lady Generals.jpg

JCHS Lady Generals celebrate after defeating the Harlan County Lady Black Bears

Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals picked up a huge win last Saturday, handing Harlan County an 80-52 loss that also saw sophomore Abby Gilbert record her 1,000th career point. In a game that many thought would be a close game throughout was controlled from beginning to end by the Lady Generals.

Coach Tyra celebrates with Abby Gilbert after she scored her 1,000th point to become a member of the 1,000 Club

Jackson County put in a defensive display in the first half, limiting the Lady Black Bears to only 17 points while building an 18-point advantage going into the locker room.

