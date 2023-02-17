Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals picked up a huge win last Saturday, handing Harlan County an 80-52 loss that also saw sophomore Abby Gilbert record her 1,000th career point. In a game that many thought would be a close game throughout was controlled from beginning to end by the Lady Generals.
Jackson County put in a defensive display in the first half, limiting the Lady Black Bears to only 17 points while building an 18-point advantage going into the locker room.
The Lady Generals continued to build on their lead in the second half. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Generals led by a 10-point margin, 50-40. The team didn’t relax and used the fourth quarter to go on a 30-12 run in the final eight minutes to put the game away. The Lady Generals won a decisive victory by a final score of 80-52. This improved the team’s season record to 18-7 as the regular season nears the end.
Gilbert led all scorers with 25 points while Kylee Shannon added 12 points. Kenady Ward, and Madi Marcum each scored 10 points apiece. Maddy Curry finished with eight points.
The 49th District tournament will be hosted by the North Laurel Lady Jaguars and is scheduled to tip-off on February 21, 2023. The Lady Generals will face the Clay County Lady Tigers. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Oneida Baptist Institute vs the North Laurel Lady Jaguars for the Championship on February 23, 2023.
Congratulations to Abby Gilbert on reaching the 1,000 point mark in her career!
