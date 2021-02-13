JC Sun Sports Report

The Lady Generals have had a great week on the court. They started the week with an impressive win over Bell County (ranked #2 in the 13th Region). Freshman Kylee Shannon leads Jackson County with a double double, 17 points and 10 rebounds, Natalie Carl with two 3 pointers and 12 points. Eden Lakes added 7 points to the win. The Lady Generals outscored the Lady Cats 26-14 in the 2nd half and played exceptional defense. 

Kylee Shannon

Kylee Shannon is bringing versatility to the court for the Lady Generals

Following this impressive win, the Lady Generals played host to Williamsburg. They secured a relatively easy win with a final score of 58-25. Kylee Shannon leads the scoring for Jackson with 18 points, Kenady Ward and Abby Gilbert  with 10 apiece. Kenady Ward led the team with 8 rebounds while Abby Gilbert pulled down 7 boards and Kyless Shannon pulled down 6. Jackson County has won 4 in a row and is now 8-3.  These two victories move the Lady Generals into 6th place in the 13th Region!! 

