The Lady Generals have had a great week on the court. They started the week with an impressive win over Bell County (ranked #2 in the 13th Region). Freshman Kylee Shannon leads Jackson County with a double double, 17 points and 10 rebounds, Natalie Carl with two 3 pointers and 12 points. Eden Lakes added 7 points to the win. The Lady Generals outscored the Lady Cats 26-14 in the 2nd half and played exceptional defense.
Following this impressive win, the Lady Generals played host to Williamsburg. They secured a relatively easy win with a final score of 58-25. Kylee Shannon leads the scoring for Jackson with 18 points, Kenady Ward and Abby Gilbert with 10 apiece. Kenady Ward led the team with 8 rebounds while Abby Gilbert pulled down 7 boards and Kyless Shannon pulled down 6. Jackson County has won 4 in a row and is now 8-3. These two victories move the Lady Generals into 6th place in the 13th Region!!
