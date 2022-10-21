The 49th District tournament began this Monday (October 17th, 2022) being hosted by the North Laurel Lady Jaguars. The Lady Generals currently have a season record of 12-15. However, given their strength of performance in the 49th District they will enter the post-season tournament ranked #2. The Lady Generals have an impressive 9-1 record within the 49th District. North Laurel is the #1 seed in the tournament with a District season record of 6-0.
The Lady Generals played the Clay County Lady Tigers in their first game of the tournament. Coach Kilburn-Creech and her team had faced the Clay County squad twice this season and have been victorious in each match (3-1, 2-0). Clay County has a season record of 7-22 and a District record of 3-6.
The third meeting between these two teams yielded the same result. The Lady Generals were victorious 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, and 25-14). Coach Sandy Kilburn-Creech and the 2022 Lady Generals Volleyball team will now play for the 49th District Championship this Thursday at 7:00 PM at the North Laurel High School in London, KY. They will play the winner of the North Laurel vs Red Bird game scheduled for Tuesday night. Regardless of the outcome in the Championship game, the Lady Generals are now assured of a trip to the 13th Regional tournament.
49th District Championship ---- Jackson County vs North Laurel
The Lady Generals took the first set over the Lady Jaguars, 25-14, but North Laurel fought back, winning 17-25 in the second set before rolling to a 24-26 victory in the third set.
North Laurel sealed the deal with a 18-25 win in the fourth set, capturing its fifth district crown in six years. The JCHS Lady Generals earned the 2022 49th District Runners-Up Trophy and a trip to the 13th Regional Tournament.
13th Regional Tournament
The 13th Regional tournament will be held at Corbin this year. The first round will be played October 24th & 25th. The semifinals will be played on October 26th and the finals will be played the following night on October 27th.
The 13th Region Volleyball Tournament bracket is set. Corbin High School is host and listed below is the schedule:
First Round - Monday, Oct. 24
Whitley County vs. Pineville, 6 p.m.
North Laurel vs. Bell County, 7:30 p.m.
First Round - Tuesday, Oct. 25
Harlan County vs. Corbin, 6 p.m.
Knox Central vs. Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals - Wednesday, Oct. 26
Whitley County/Pineville winner vs. North Laurel/Bell County winner, 6 p.m.
Harlan County/Corbin winner vs. Knox Central/Jackson County winner, 7:30 p.m.
