After dropping a disappointing loss to Leslie County less than 24 hours prior, the North Laurel Jaguars squad responded like the #1 ranked team they are by recording a 55-47 victory over Coach Tyra and her very talented Lady Generals squad. The win, which was North Laurel’s 40th straight in the district, improved the Lady Jaguars to 20-5 while securing the 49th District’s top seed with a 6-0 mark. The Lady Generals will enter the 49th District with a #2 seed setting up a post-season rematch between these two top teams in the District.
The Lady Jaguars have now won 31 straight games against the Lady Generals (16-6, 3-2) while notching at least 20 wins for the eighth straight season.
North Laurel took control early by building an 12-18 lead in the first quarter behind 10 points from Brooke Nichelson, and six points from Bella Sizemore. North Laurel took a 23-30 lead into the halftime locker room. The third quarter belonged to the Lady Jaguars as well with them outscoring the Lady Generals 11-19 ending the 3rd quarter with a score of 34-49.
Jackson County rallied in the fourth quarter with Kylee Shannon and Abby Gilbert each scoring four points apiece but the damage had been done. The Lady Generals were defeated by a final score of 47-55.
Maddie Curry and Shannon each led the Lady Generals with 12 points apiece while Gilbert finished with 10 points. Kenady Ward scored 6 points, Madison Marcum scored 5 points and Jenna Creech rounded out the scoring with 1 point.
Things didn’t get much easier when the Lady Generals hit the road travelling to South Laurel this Monday night. The first period was very competitive with the Lady Generals finding themselves down only 4 points (14-18) at the end of the first. However, the turning point and deciding stanza in the entire game was the second period. The Cardinals outscored the Lady Generals by a margin of 4-21 and went into the halftime locker room leading by a score of 18-39. This 17-point deficit would remain in place until the final buzzer saw the Lady Generals defeated by a score of 56-73.
Abby Gilbert led the Lady Generals scoring 20 points followed by Kylee Shannon (14 pts), Kenady Ward (8 pts), Madison Curry (6 pts), Adycin Truett (4 pts), and Madison Marcum (4 pts).
After these two losses the Lady Generals season record falls to 16-7. Their next game is February 09thagainst the Oneida Baptist Institute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.