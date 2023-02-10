Coach Tyra provides instructions to the Lady Generals during a huddle

After dropping a disappointing loss to Leslie County less than 24 hours prior, the North Laurel Jaguars squad responded like the #1 ranked team they are by recording a 55-47 victory over Coach Tyra and her very talented Lady Generals squad. The win, which was North Laurel’s 40th straight in the district, improved the Lady Jaguars to 20-5 while securing the 49th District’s top seed with a 6-0 mark. The Lady Generals will enter the 49th District with a #2 seed setting up a post-season rematch between these two top teams in the District.

The Lady Jaguars have now won 31 straight games against the Lady Generals (16-6, 3-2) while notching at least 20 wins for the eighth straight season.

