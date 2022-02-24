Coach Kourtney Tyra and the 13th Region All “A” Champion Lady Generals ended an historic season last week and look forward to competing in the 2022 49th District Tournament next week. With an impressive season record of 20-8, Cantrall’s rankings listed Jackson County as the second-best team in the 49thDistrict. North Laurel was ranked 1st with a record of 21-5.
The Lady Generals were ranked 9th in the Top 50 teams in terms of total number of rebounds per game pulling down an average of 36.9 rebounds per game. The Lady Generals were ranked the 21st scoring team in the state averaging 61.3 points per game. The team was also ranked 38th in the state in terms of their average margin of victory. Over their 20 victories in the season the Lady Generals defeated their opponents by an average of 12.5 points per win. The Lady Generals were ranked 15th in the Top 50 in terms of field goal percentage connecting on 44.9% of their shots. They were ranked 36th in the top 50 in terms of free throw percentage connecting on 67.1% of their free throws.
In terms of individual accomplishments, Abby Gilbert was ranked 7th in the Top 50 in terms of field goal percentage (2 pt & 3 pt field goals combined). Gilbert was a real sharpshooter connecting on 61.2 percent of her shots for the season!
Gilbert was also the 23rd leading rebounder in the state averaging 10.6 rebounds per game (264 total rebounds). Gilbert was also selected to the 49th District All-Tournament team by the 13th Region media at the end of the season.
The Lady Generals will begin their 2022 49th District Tournament play against a struggling Clay County team on Tuesday night. The 11-14 Clay County Lady Tigers will host the tournament this year. The winner of this game will most likely play the 21-5 North Laurel Jaguars for the 49th District Championship on Friday night. The Jaguars are considered the number 1 ranked team in the 13th region as well as the 20th ranked team in the entire state.
Good Luck Lady Generals! You have had an amazing season regardless of the outcome in the 49th District tournament.
