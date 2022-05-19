The Lady Generals ended the regular season with four (4) straight wins. They defeated Berea (16-0), Pineville (6-5), Bell County (9-2), and Lynn Camp (12-2). In the Berea game it only took 3 innings for the Lady Generals to put the Lady Pirates away. Candice Williams pitched allthree innings with 7 strikeouts. Madison Belt and Hannah Creech had 3 runs each followed by Madison Curry and Justina Ruble who both scored 2 runs each. The scoring was rounded out with Madison Parrett, Paige Margison, Emily Mays, Blakelynn Fee, Jenna Creech, and Larrysa Hillard. All of these players scored one run each. Collectively, every player (other than the pitcher, Candice Williams) scored at least one run.
In the game against Pineville, Candice Williams pitched 9 innings with 16 strikeouts and only allowing 6 hits. Jenna Creech led the Lady Generals scoring with 2 runs. Emily Mays, Madison Belt, and Josie Starcher each scored one run on the way to the Lady Generals victory.
In the victory over Bell County, Candice Williams pitched 7 innings allowing only 3 hits. Williams threw 17 strikeouts. Hannah Creech, Madison Belt, and Madison Parrett scored 2 runs each leading the team to the win. Jenna Creech, Blakelynn Fee, and Madison Curry each scored one run.
In the last game of the season, the Lady Generals defeated Lynn Camp. Once again, Candice Williams pitched all 6 innings giving up only 6 hits from their opponent. Justina Ruble, Madison Belt, Hanna Creech, and Jenna Creech scored two runs each. Madison Parrett, Blakelynn Fee, Madison Curry, and Emily Mays scored one run each on their way to the victory.
The Lady Generals faced the Clay County Lady Tigers in the first game of the 49th District tournament. The Lady Generals had defeated Clay County earlier in the season by a score of 8-5. However, the 49th District Tournament game was a low scoring defensive oriented game. Even though the Lady Generals led for a great deal of the game with a single run, the Lady Tigers rallied with 3 runs to defeat Coach Tillery and his squad by a final score of 1-3.
The Lady Generals ends this year’s season with an amazing record of 21-8 and raked 4th in the 13th Region! It was a disappointing end to the year but Coach Tillery and this team have every reason to be proud of their accomplishments!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.