The 2022-2023 Lady Generals begin the season with the high expectations they created for themselves after having such a spectacular season last year. The 2021-2022 JCHS Lady Generals ended the year with a record of 22-10, brought home the 13th Region All “A” Classic Championship for the first time since 2003, and advanced to the Final Four of the 13th Region!
Abby Gilbert and Kena Ward were both selected to the 13th Region All-Tournament team based on their performances during the tournament. The 2021-2022 13th Region Girl’s Coaches Association selected Abby Gilbert as a member of the 2nd Team All-Region as well as Kena Ward as a member of the 3rd Team All-Region. (This sports writer is of the opinion that Kena Ward deserved to be on the second team along with Abby Gilbert since both players were dominant and invaluable to their team over the course of the season). Gilbert and Ward are returning to this year’s team.
The 13th Region Media Network has the Lady Generals ranked #4 in the 13th Region behind #3) Bell County, #2) North Laurel and #1) Corbin. The Lady Generals have four (4) players ranked in the Top 25 players in the 13th Region as well. These include: #8) Abby Gilbert, #17) Kenady Ward, #23) Madison Curry and #25) Kylee Shannon. The 13th Region Media Network also ranks North Laurel as the #1 team in the 49thDistrict. Jackson County is ranked #2 in the District followed by #3) Clay County and #4) Oneida Baptist Institute.
Lady Generals Head Coach Kourtney Tyra reported, “The 2022-2023 Lady Generals kicked off their season Thursday night at General Madness. The team returns all but three players from last season including seniors Madison Marcum, Adycin Truett, and Kenady Ward; Juniors Jenna Creech, Maddie Curry, and Kylee Shannon; Sophomores Sammie Creech, Abby Gilbert, and Anslee Nichols. They welcome newcomer sophomore Larkin Vaugh, freshmen Kaleigh Gilbert and Karli Sparks and well as 8th graders Baylee Berry and Tatum Herbal. The Lady Generals will kick off their season at the PRTC Classic at Jackson County High School on December 2nd
and 3rd playing Morgan County and Owen County. We look forward to seeing you this season!”
