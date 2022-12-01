2022-23 JCHS Lady Generals Basketball team

The 2022-2023 Lady Generals begin the season with the high expectations they created for themselves after having such a spectacular season last year. The 2021-2022 JCHS Lady Generals ended the year with a record of 22-10, brought home the 13th Region All “A” Classic Championship for the first time since 2003, and advanced to the Final Four of the 13th Region!

Abby Gilbert and Kena Ward were both selected to the 13th Region All-Tournament team based on their performances during the tournament. The 2021-2022 13th Region Girl’s Coaches Association selected Abby Gilbert as a member of the 2nd Team All-Region as well as Kena Ward as a member of the 3rd Team All-Region. (This sports writer is of the opinion that Kena Ward deserved to be on the second team along with Abby Gilbert since both players were dominant and invaluable to their team over the course of the season). Gilbert and Ward are returning to this year’s team.

