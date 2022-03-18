The Jackson County High School Lady Generals softball team is ready to start their 2022 season. The team is looking to build upon last year’s success, which included a JCHS fast pitch softball team record of twenty wins and a trip to the 13th Regional Tournament for the first time since2002. It will be an experienced team that has everyone returning from last year. They played their first scrimmage on March 10th at South Laurel and came away with a 5-4 victory. Candice Williams pitched seven strong innings with ten strikeouts. Madison Belt led the team with two hits and Madison Curry led the way on defense with stellar play at shortstop, which included four assists. The regular season begins on March 15th with the Lady Generals hosting Buckhorn. On March 17th, Barbourville will make the trip to Jackson County. All games start at 6:00 pm.
The members of this year’s team are: Kadey Allen (Jr), Madison Belt (Sr), Hannah Creech (Sr), Jenna Creech (So), Madison Curry (So), Blakelynn Fee (Fr), Larrysa Hillard (Sr), Hannah Isom (Sr), Paige Margison (Sr), Emily Mays (So), Madison Parrett (Jr), Justina Ruble (Sr), Natalie Sandlin (Fr), Josie Starcher (So), Jasmine Ward (Sr), and Candice Williams (Fr).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.