The 2023 13th Region Champion and the Runner Up are both from the 49th District this year. North Laurel and the JCHS Lady Generals were 49th District Champion and Runner Up, respectively. After a stellar win over Bell County and winning a stunner against Corbin in the semifinals of the 13th Regional Tournament, Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals ended their season only 4 points shy of advancing to the Sweet Sixteen and the State Tournament. The Lady Generals led for most of the game including, 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, 19-16 at halftime, and 30-27 entering the fourth quarter before being outscored by the Lady Jaguars, 15-9 in the final stanza falling in defeat by the final score 39-42.
“Jackson County gave us everything we could handle,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said.
The Lady Jaguars are now 33-0 against the Lady Generals since 2007 while running their win streak against 49th District opponents to 42-0. North Laurel is now 18-14 overall in the 13th Region Tournament, and 2-3 in regional title games. The loss dropped Jackson County to 25-20 all-time in the 13th Region Tournament. The Lady Generals have five (5) - 13th Region Championship Titles (1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, & 2003) and now two Runner-Ups (2004 & 2023).
Stats from the Game
North Laurel shot 14-of-49 from the floor, including a 1-of-13 shooting effort from 3-point range. The Lady Jaguars were 13-of-20 from the free-throw line and after getting outrebounded in the first half, managed to win the battle of the boards, 28-27.
North Laurel only had six turnovers while forcing Jackson County into 15 turnovers.
Kenady Ward led the Lady Generals (22-10) with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Kylee Shannon had 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists while Abby Gilbert added seven points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. Madison Marcum finished with six points while Maddison Curry finished with three points, and Adycin Truett scored one point.
Jackson County hit 16-of-40 shot attempts, including 1-of-9 from behind the arc. The Lady Generals also hit 6-of-8 free throw attempts. North Laurel, on the other hand, went to the free throw line 20 times connecting on 13 attempts. The Lady Generals only had four offensive rebounds compared to the Lady Jaguars’ 11.
Lady Generals’ Kenady Ward, Abby Gilbert and Kylee Shannon were selected to the 2023 13th Region All Tournament team. This trio proved to be formidable throughout the tournament and helped carry their team to the Championship game. Ward is a senior this year and her presence will be missed next year. However, Gilbert is only a Sophomore while Shannon is a Junior. Both will return for another run at the Championship next year.
2023 13th Region Championship Game Lady Generals vs North Laurel
1 of 20
Abby Gilbert.jpeg
Abby Gilbert2.jpeg
Abby Gilbert3.jpeg
All Tournament team.jpeg
All Tournament team2.jpeg
Coach TYra in huddle.jpeg
Finals Bracket.jpeg
Keandy Ward2.jpeg
Kenady Ward.jpeg
Kylee Shannon.jpeg
Kylee Shannon2.jpeg
Kylee Shannon3.jpeg
Kylee Shannon4.jpeg
Lady Generals with Runners Up Trophy.jpeg
Madison Curry.jpeg
Madison Marcum.jpeg
Runners Up.jpeg
Stat Sheet.jpg
Ward and Curry.jpeg
Ward Shannon and Gilbert.jpeg
Coach Tyra reported, “I am so proud to coach this group of girls. They never backed down from any challenge that was thrown at them all year. We played one of the toughest schedules in the region and it paid off in the end. These girls are a Christian light to our community and set a great example for future Lady Generals. We have the best fans in the 13th region. Our student section came and showed out for us all year and especially during the regional tournament. We also have the best band members in the region. They were amazing! We will forever be grateful for all the support this community showed us throughout this season and especially through the regional tournament. Thank you General Nation!”
