The 2023 13th Region Champion and the Runner Up are both from the 49th District this year. North Laurel and the JCHS Lady Generals were 49th District Champion and Runner Up, respectively. After a stellar win over Bell County and winning a stunner against Corbin in the semifinals of the 13th Regional Tournament, Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals ended their season only 4 points shy of advancing to the Sweet Sixteen and the State Tournament. The Lady Generals led for most of the game including, 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, 19-16 at halftime, and 30-27 entering the fourth quarter before being outscored by the Lady Jaguars, 15-9 in the final stanza falling in defeat by the final score 39-42.

2023 Lady Generals 13th Region Runners Up

 “Jackson County gave us everything we could handle,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said.

Championship Game Stat Sheet

2023 13th Region All Tournament Team

Kenady Ward, Abby Gilbert, and Kylee Shannon were selected to the 13th Region All Tournament Team

2023 13th Region Championship Game Lady Generals vs North Laurel

