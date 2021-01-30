The Lady Generals went 2-1 over the past week defeating Williamsburg and Clay County and falling to South Laurel Monday night. The Lady Generals hosted district rival Clay County last Tuesday in a double header matchup. The Lady Generals came out cold in the first half but Coach Tyra switched defense from a man-to-man to a 2-3 zone which turned things around in the second quarter. The Lady Generals were down 21-14 but then closed out the 2nd quarter with 6 unanswered points making the score 20-21 in favor of Clay at the half. The Lady General’s superb defense continued in the 2nd half as they pulled away for the 8 point win.
The Lady Generals topped the Tigers 41-33. It was a great job by Coach Tyra to recognize the change in defense required to stop Clay’s Taylor Asher from penetrating the paint. 8th grader Abby Gilbert led the Lady Generals in scoring with 12 points and 12 rebounds going 5/11 shooting. Junior Natalie Carl added 11 points connecting on 3 from long range. Other General Scorers included: Lakes 6, Shannon 2, Rose 4, Ward 4.
On Thursday the team traveled to Williamsburg to take on the Lady Jackets and defeated them with a final score of 70-63. Sophomore Kenady Ward had a big night with a season high 23 points and 9 rebounds going 8-14 from the field, 7-7 from the free-throw line, and adding 3 blocked shots. Eden Lakes also had her season high with 16 points on 7-13 from the field with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Abby Gilbert added 14 points shooting 4-5 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line along with 4 rebounds. Natalie Carl rounded out double digit scoring with 11 points going 4-9 from the field along with 6 steals. Other Lady Generals Scorers: Shannon 4.
The Lady Generals traveled to South Laurel on Monday night to take on a tough Lady Cardinals team. The Lady Generals fell with a score of 61-53. They dropped to 4-3 on the season. Jackson County was led by Kenady Ward with 14 points followed by Kylee Shannon with 13 points. Natalie Carl went 8/10 from the free throw line and ended the night with 11 points. The Lady Generals dug themselves a hole early and was down 12 points after the 1st quarter. The Lady Generals played with apprehension to start the game. They gave up 5 three pointers in the first quarter and then beat them the rest of the game. “We handled their press and defense very well,” said Coach Tyra. “That was what I felt best about. They pressed us from the time we got off the bus. Carl had about 3 good looks with 2 mins left but they just wouldn't fall.”
With limited time remaining and South Laurel up by 5 points there was a terrible block called on Eden Lakes that most certainly should have been an offensive foul on South Laurel. This should have given the ball back to Jackson with an opportunity to cut the lead to three or two.
The Generals and Lady Generals travel to Clay County this Friday night in 49th district double header action and will be available to watch on PRTC.
