The Lady Generals are playing good basketball since advancing to the Elite 8 in the All “A” State Tournament before being defeated by Owen County. The first game post-tournament saw the Lady Generals travel to Leslie County to play the Lady Eagles. Leslie is ranked 3rd in the 14th Region with a record of 15-9. The Lady Generals fought hard and secured the road win by a final score of 69-50. The Lady Generals had four players score in double digits for a balanced offensive attack. Abby Gilbert led the Lady Generals with 16 points followed by Kenady Ward (14 pts), Eden Lakes (13 pts), and Madison Curry (12 pts). Kenady Ward led the team rebounding with 11 boards followed by Abby Gilbert (10 rebounds) and Jenna Creech (7 rebounds).
The next game up for the Lady Generals saw them hosting the 49th District rival North Laurel Lady Jaguars. The Lady Jaguars are considered one of the top teams in the 13th Region. However, the Lady Generals gave them all they wanted and the game wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter. At halftime the Lady Generals were leading by a score of 34-28. After the halftime break Coach Tyra’s team maintained their pressure. However, the Lady Jaguars inched their way back into the game. At the end of the 3rd period the score was tied 39-39. Abby Gilbert picked up her 4th foul early in the 4th period and North Laurel started putting a lot of pressure on the basketball. This resulted in a lot of Lady General’s turnovers in the 4th period. The final score saw the Lady Generals defeated 54-61. North Laurel had won its last 29 49th District game while improving to 28-0 against Jackson County dating back to Dec 14, 2007. Madison Curry led the Lady Generals with 16 points while Abby Gilbert scored 14 pts.
Next up for the Lady Generals was a road trip to Perry County. The Lady Generals defeated Perry County Central by a final score of 64-54. Kena Ward led a balanced attack for the Lady Generals with 18 points, Madison Curry with 17 points and 7 rebounds, Abby Gilbert with 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Jenna Creech a point and a rebound away from a double-double with 9 and 9.
The Lady Generals travelled to South Laurel on Monday to play the Lady Cardinals who are currently considered the best team in the 13th Region and ranked 21st in the entire state. The Lady Cardinals were in control of the game from the tip. They led 10-17 at the end of the 1st period. They led 19-28 at halftime and by 28-53 at the end of the third. South Laurel defeated the Lady Generals by a final score of 49-73. The individual statistics for the game wasn’t available at press time.
The Lady Generals have improved their season record to 17-7 and are considered the 6th ranked team in the 13th Region according to their RPI score. This week they host OBI (Thursday) and Whitley County (Friday).
