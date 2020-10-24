The Lady Generals hosted the Clay County Lady Tigers in the first round of the 2020 49th District Tournament. The Lady Generals enter the postseason with a winning record of 10-4. Their opponent (Lady Tigers) entered the tournament with a season record of 2-8. The Lady Generals had defeated the LadyTigers two times during the regular season. They continued this trend by defeating the Lady Tigers 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-23) in the opening round of the 49th District tournament..
The winner of this first round game was scheduled to play the winner of North Laurel vs Red Bird for the 49th District Championship on Tuesday night (October 20, 2020). North Laurel goes into the tournament with a season record of 6-15; whereas, Red Bird has a season record of 3-8. North Laurel defeated Red Bird 3-0, thus, setting the stage for a Jackson County vs North Laurel championship game!
The Lady General’s win against Clay County improved their overall record to 11-4. This earned them a 5th place ranking in the 13th Region behind Lynn Camp (16-2), Whitley County (11-2), South Laurel (9-3), and Corbin (10-5). North Laurel’s victory improved their overall record to 7-15 earning them a 9th place ranking in the 13th Region!
